Quick landscaping tips as fall approaches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before you know it, summer will be a thing of the past as we launch into fall. Water conservation specialists say that your landscape needs less water now than it did in the summertime. They say it needs about 35% less on average.

Even though the days may still be warm, shorter days and cooler nights in the months of September, October and November mean less irrigation is required. People should adjust your rrigation controller following the Fall Season Watering Recommendations to keep your landscape healthy. If you have turf that means cutting back to two days per week and two to four days a month for trees. For another type of plants visit 505outside.com.

Ramping down your landscape irrigation does not mean you need to stop watering altogether. Fall is when trees, shrubs and other perennial plants get busy growing their roots so proper watering supports this activity. After spending the summer putting energy into growing leaves, flowers and fruit production plants take advantage of the fall season by anchoring their root system to the earth. It’s important to fortify root systems with the right amount of water during the fall season so they have a stronger trunk and stem during the winter season. Be cautious: if you overwater, your plants may actually weaken and become vulnerable to frost.

The Harvest Festival is also taking place soon. The festival will take place on September 7, at the Desert Oasis Teaching Garden on the Albuquerque Academy Campus. The festival will celebrate the summer’s abundance and people will be able to meet local farmers, artisans, and educators. There will also be cooking demos, food tasting, games and music.