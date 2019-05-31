Puppies and kittens are available for adoption at Valencia County Animal Shelter

The Valencia County Animal Shelter takes in between 100 and 125 cats and dogs per week with all the animals in need of a forever home.

Shelter Supervisor Patty Mugan brought in three 10-week old puppies available for adoption all of which are male Chihuahua/Dachshund mixes. Mugan says the shelter recently received around 30 puppies not including four mother dogs with their own litters.

Puppies at the shelter do have initial vaccines that they receive during intake but must return to the shelter in order to get two additional booster vaccines which are also included during adoption. There are also many kittens available to adopt.

The animal shelter is always seeking donations and are always in need of items such as laundry soap, towels, and puppy and kitten food. The shelter is located at 1209 Highway 314 in Los Lunas next to Daniel Fernandez Park.

To view adoptable animals at the Valencia County Animal Shelter, click here.