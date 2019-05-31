Public Library’s “Universe of Stories” provides readers with summer fun for whole family

School is out for summer and that while that means class isn’t in session, it doesn’t mean students need to put down the books.

The Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, “A Universe of Stories” kicks off June 1st and readers of all ages are encouraged to participate. The eight-week program involves readers participating at their own pace and recording progress on a summer reading log that you receive after signing up for the program.

Once a week readers can collect an incentive prize at any one of the 17 branch locations during regular business hours. Special events will also take place at branch locations free of cost thanks to the support of Friends of the Public Library.

Some special events will require advance registration due to limited space and materials. The Summer Reading Program is a great activity for adults and children and events offer an excellent opportunity for families to spend time together at no cost.

To learn more about the Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, click here.