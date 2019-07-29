Pop-Up park community build day August 3

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Taking an area that’s asphalt and dirt and turning it into a park complete with trees, benches, art and shade is what the Nature Conservancy’s Urban Conservation Program does.

Neighbors and partners will join forces to build Albuquerque’s first Pop-Up Park in the International District, one of the most diverse communities in the city. The Pop-Up Park Community Build Day is scheduled on Saturday, August 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Pop-Up Park will consist of large mobile containers that will be adorned with art. They will also contain native plants and trees. Additional temporary structures will offer shade, seating and rain barrels to collect rainwater for the vegetation.

The Nature Conservancy’s Urban Conservation Program designed to engage youth in conservation and bring more nature into the city to improve people’s health and well-being. Working alongside South San Pedro Neighborhood Association leadership and residents for the last year and a half, Artful Life artists have co-planned and co-designed the 20,000-square foot park that will sit near the corner San Mateo Boulevard SE and Southern Avenue SE.

The pop-up park can be moved to another area in need when the International District Economic Development begins development in the space in 8-12 months.

