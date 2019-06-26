Visit Albuquerque previews this week’s events including festivals, markets, and concerts

This week in Albuquerque you can treat yourself to some New Mexico cider, enjoy BBQ with the wildlife, and kick up your heels at an old fashioned barn dance. Local Events Expert Tracy Cox has the lowdown on the best events across the state.

Cider 66-A New Mexico Cider Festival: This one-day event will be filled with cider, a classic car show, vintage collectibles and memorabilia from Route 66 and food trucks of all types. Live music including classic rock and roll, rockabilly, and Motown will provide the perfect soundtrack for a day of reminiscing about the glory days of the Historic Route 66. The festivities kick off June 29 from noon until 6 p.m. at Expo New Mexico.

Wildlife Festival: Wildlife West’s zoo allows visitors an up close look at native wildlife in their natural habitat. Visitors can have a behind-the-scenes tour of Koshari, a 500-pound black bear, two young cougars, and four adorable grey foxes and the newest arrival, a magnificent Golden Eagle. Visit the festival June 29, July 13, June 27, August 10, and August 21 at Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood, New Mexico.

Los Ranchos Growers’ Market: Local growers will be showcasing their carrots, leeks, apples, beets, Jerusalem artichokes, radishes, turnips, assorted greens, onions, garlic, seasonal plants, eggs, jams/jellies, various pastries (regular and gluten-free), honey, local products, burritos, popcorn, hot coffee, and more. The market is a wonderful place to find creative and unique products handcrafted by New Mexico artists and can be found at 6718 Rio Grande Blvd NW in Los Ranchos from 10 a.m. until noon. Saturdays.

Rock the Casbahs: The DCN Project: Enjoy, drink, and some great beats at Hotel Andaluz as The DNC Project, voted best ABQ band, will be playing. Their wide range of genres includes jazz, blues, and soul classics. The event begins June 28, with the next event taking place July 13.

REO Speedwagon: Formed in 1967, REO Speedwagon has been dedicated to their fans from the start. Continuing with their Midwest work ethic, the band paved the way for future stars like STYX, Kansas, and Cheap Trick. The band takes to the stage June 29 at 8 p.m. at the Route 66 Casino in Albuquerque.

ABQ Trolley Co The Hopper Brewery District Edition: This is a “hop-on, hop-off” brew cruise with a discount at each brewery. The Trolley will stop at five participating breweries approximately every 30-minutes. Visit Canteen Brewhouse, Cantero Brewing Company, Left Turn Distillery, Palmer Brewery, and Cider House La Cumbre Brewing Co and join the official post-Hopper after party at Red Door Brewing.

Barn Dance: This is a free event with free parking, this event is an old fashioned barn dance with live country music, food, games, shopping. Put on those dancin’ boots and come out to the country for some down-home country fun at Church Street Market in Edgewood.

