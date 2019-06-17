Platinum Music Awards to kick off in Santa Fe

The platinum Music Awards are the highest honor for the music industry in New Mexico. The annual award show is for living musicians and music supporters who have demonstrated lifetime achievement in their music, or have made significant contributions to New Mexico’s music industry.

The 2019 Platinum Music Award honorees include: Jim Bonnell, Bert Dalton, Noberta Fresquez, Robert Mirabal, and Cipriano Vigil.

The 2019 Platinum Music Awards will kick off Santa Fe Music Week and will be held at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe on Friday, August 23. Tickets start at $23, available through Lensic Box office 415-988-1234.

Hot Fun in the Summertime party benefit for Music in Schools:

Thursday, June 20 at Prescott Gallery in Santa Fe, tickets available at Lensic Box office 415-988-1234. Go to NM Music Commission Foundation for more information.