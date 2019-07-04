Pet safety during Fourth of July festivities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s Fourth of July which means brightly colored and loud fireworks will be set off throughout the night. While you are out enjoying the festivities, it can be frightening and dangerous for your four-legged friends.

10 Fourth of July Pet Safety Tips

  1. Keep your pets indoors at all times
  2. Never use fireworks around pets
  3. Don’t give your pet ‘table food’
  4. Keep your pets away from glow jewelry
  5. Lighter fluid and matches are harmful to pets
  6. Have your pet properly identified
  7. Let your pet at home if your going to a firework display
  8. Alcoholic drinks poison pets
  10. Insect control products can harm pets

