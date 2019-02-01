Pet of the Week: NM dog seeks foster home for 'Trooper' Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Our Pet of the Week goes to Trooper.

Trooper is in need of a foster home while he undergoes heartworm treatment and heals from the chain that was deeply embedded into his neck.

His wounds are still visible after he was attacked by other dogs, left on his chain to suffer as it became deeply embedded into his neck.

Trooper also suffers from Heartworm disease, Anaplasmosis & Ehrlichia - all fatal if not treated, yet all easily avoidable with affordable monthly preventatives.

Trooper will now have to undergo months of difficult treatment and painful injections that carry a very high risk.

NMDOG is looking for a quiet, safe, calm foster home where Trooper can continue his healing journey; one ideally with no other dogs.

Though Trooper is great with other dogs (which is a miracle considering his history) NW treatment involves strict activity restriction so he cannot play, jump, run or interact with other dogs.

It's critical to the success of his recovery.

NMDOG will cover all of Trooper's expenses, provide for all of his material needs, as well as pick him up and bring him home from his monthly vet appointments.

If all goes well through treatment, Trooper will receive medical clearance and be ready for adoption in the middle of May.

For more information, click here.