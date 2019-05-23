Performance ‘Spring Awakening’ deals with teenage issues during late 1800s

Get In The Fridge is a local production company run by young adults, for young adults. The group enjoys theater and wants to change the world.

Over the past year, they have produced four shows which include two musical theater cabarets, and a concert variety show. Their latest production, “Spring Awakening” is based on a German play, which was written from the point of view of teenagers, from the late 1800s and shows how their issues relate to teens today.

Based on the play by Frank Wedekind, “Spring Awakening” follows the trials of many characters. It also has adult language and deals with many mature themes including sexuality, suicide, teen pregnancy, abortion, physical abuse, and sexual abuse.

The play can be seen at the Warehouse 508 located at 508 1st St NW 87102. General admission tickets cost $10 while students with IDs pay $4. The play will be the company’s last production.

Show Details

Thursday, May 23 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 25 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 25 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 26 at 2 p.m.

Click here for tickets to “Spring Awakening”.

For additional information on Get In The Fridge Productions, click here.