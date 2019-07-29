Performance Santa Fe releases upcoming 2019-2020 season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a season of record-breaking ticket and subscription sales, Performance Santa Fe is proud to present its 2019-2020 season.

The upcoming season, which runs from July 2019 through June 2020, boasts 18 world-class performances of music, dance, and theater. Performance Santa Fe’s 2019-2020 guest artists have graced the world’s greatest stages, made significant contributions to the performing arts, and have earned the highest honors in their fields, including a combined total of over dozen Grammy awards.

