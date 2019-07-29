Performance Santa Fe releases upcoming 2019-2020 season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Reading Works has three fun events scheduled for this coming fall: Burque Bee, Blind Date with a Book and a short story writing contest.

The Burque Bee is an adult spelling competition to support Reading Works programs. Reading Works is currently recruiting teams to compete. There only needs to be three people on a team. The Burque Bee is not an elimination bee like you usually see, it's a point-based bee. There will be three-word categories with different points: New Mexico place names, indigenous words and the traditional spelling bee words. Teams will choose what word they want to spell and have 30 seconds to spell the word. The team that reaches 75 points wins. The event is at Canteen Brewhouse and starts at 1 p.m.