TSA provides tips for travel during busy summer season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Memorial Day weekend is going to a busy time for travelers both on the road and in the air. It usually kicks off the summer travel season.
The Transportation Security Administration expects a busy summer with high passenger volume at airports and security checkpoints. TSA Customer Service and Stakeholder Relations Manager Maggie Santiago has some tips on how to prepare for a smooth and stress-free experience.
While there are no changes to TSA procedures compared to last year, TSA does expect an estimated 4% increase in the number of people traveling this summer season. Santiago encourages all travelers to allow plenty of time for travel.
Travel tips at the airport include the following:
- Arrive with enough time for parking, checking in at ticket counter, and clearing security 1.5 to 2 hours in advance
- Pack wisely and know which items can and cannot be packed in carry-on or checked baggage
- Separate electronics and food items and place in separate bins
- Firearms are not allowed
- TSA PreCheck is recommended for expedited screening.
- New Mexico is a Real ID complaint state, so NM driver's licenses can be used for air travel
Click here for additional TSA travel information.
Trending Stories
News Briefs
- Deputies believe Hobbs couple died in murder-suicide
- State recruiting veterans, disabled to fill seasonal Forest Service jobs
- Presbyterian announces new orthopedics surgery center
- Iron Horse Classic temporarily closes Highway 550 this Saturday
- State Land Office proposes to do away with gender pronouns
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.