TSA provides tips for travel during busy summer season Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Memorial Day weekend is going to a busy time for travelers both on the road and in the air. It usually kicks off the summer travel season.

The Transportation Security Administration expects a busy summer with high passenger volume at airports and security checkpoints. TSA Customer Service and Stakeholder Relations Manager Maggie Santiago has some tips on how to prepare for a smooth and stress-free experience.

While there are no changes to TSA procedures compared to last year, TSA does expect an estimated 4% increase in the number of people traveling this summer season. Santiago encourages all travelers to allow plenty of time for travel.

Travel tips at the airport include the following:

Arrive with enough time for parking, checking in at ticket counter, and clearing security 1.5 to 2 hours in advance

Pack wisely and know which items can and cannot be packed in carry-on or checked baggage

Separate electronics and food items and place in separate bins

Firearms are not allowed

TSA PreCheck is recommended for expedited screening.

New Mexico is a Real ID complaint state, so NM driver's licenses can be used for air travel

Click here for additional TSA travel information.