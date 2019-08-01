Participate in community service events and volunteer as a Teen Ambassador through Albuquerque Involved

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Helping the next generation grow into civic leaders, Albuquerque Involved works to help those who want to connect with their community but struggle with a place to start

Board member Shana Baker explains that the organization follows the give, vote, serve model. Albuquerque Involved gives away a grant from monthly donations to an Albuquerque nonprofit every month and each month members vote on who will receive the grant. Members are also given the opportunity to volunteer at a variety of service events around the city.

Albuquerque Involved has recently taken over the Teen Ambassadors program from Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico. Teen ambassadors are high school students who are interested in improving their community through the support of Albuquerque Involved.

The program will create a calendar of activities that includes volunteer opportunities, learning from nonprofit community leaders, and to organize drives for supplies needed in the community.

Board member Jenna Hagengruber says that the program is best suited for high school sophomores and juniors and applications are due Friday, August 23, 2019.

To apply to become a Teen Ambassador with Albuquerque Involved, click here. For more information on Albuquerque Involved and how to benefit the local community, click here.