Owners urged to protect pets in summer heat

With summer just around the corner, we are starting to feel those warmer temperatures. But, no matter what the temperature is outside, it is never alright to leave an animal locked inside a car for any reason.

The temperature inside a car can rise dramatically in a very short period of time which puts pets at risk. For example, when the outside temperature is only 70 degrees it can reach a temperature of 90 degrees inside the vehicle.

On an 85 degree day it can reach over 100 degrees in just ten minutes, or 120 degrees in thirty minutes. Shade offers little protection and leaving your windows open will not prevent your vehicle from overheating.

