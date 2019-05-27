Mornings

Outback Steakhouse offers delicious food at affordable prices

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 07:40 AM MDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 07:40 AM MDT

Outback Steakhouse offers delicious food at affordable prices

If you're looking for a delicious place to eat at on Memorial Day, why not head down to Outback Steakhouse.

The Australian-inspired steakhouse restaurant beloved worldwide.  They pride themselves on serving up variety. They offer unbeatable steak cuts that are complemented by delicious choices of chicken, ribs, seafood, and pasta at a price for everyone.

Outback Steakhouse offers seven juicy, tender cuts of steak.

Check out Outback Steakhouse's menu.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment