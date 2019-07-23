Openings available for ‘Science is Everywhere’ summer camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you thought all those fun summer camps were over, think again. “Science is Everywhere” summer camps at the Nuclear Museum are still going strong through August 9.

There are still a few openings available for kids Pre-K and kindergarten through seventh grade. The museum also has a Junior Docent Program that welcomes high school students who are interested in learning and strengthening their science knowledge while interacting with museum visitors. Work side-by-side with the museum’s educators, staff and volunteers who will share their scientific and historical knowledge with you.

Click here to learn more about the “Science is Everywhere” summer camps. Also, if a camp is closed, please call 245-2137, extension 101 to be added to a waitlist.