Open enrollment for Albuquerque Fire’s 95th Cadet Class

Open enrollment for Albuquerque fire rescue’s 95th cadet class is happening soon. The application period for the 95th cadet class begins June 3 – July 27, 2019.

No EMT-B license is required. When people are ready to apply, open enrollment is the first step in the process. Individuals can submit an online application to begin the process to be considered as a candidate for the upcoming Albuquerque Fire Academy Cadet Class.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue is a paid municipal department, comprised of 704 full-time firefighters and 27 civilian personnel, serving a jurisdiction of more than 189.5 square miles with an estimated metropolitan population of 559,227 according to the 2014 US Census. Albuquerque Fire Rescue Paramedics and Firefighters responded to more than 109,000 Fire and EMS incidents in 2018.

