October 7 Morning Rush: El Paso judge charged with DWI in Santa Fe

1.An El Paso judge is taking a break from the bench after being arrested for drinking and driving in Santa Fe. Police say El Paso Magistrate Judge Ray Gutierrez was arrested after he crashed while trying to leave the Wine and Chile Fiesta last Saturday. The criminal complaint says Gutierrez admitted to having five wine samples and bringing a gun into the event. He performed poorly during the field sobriety test and blew above the legal limit. Gutierrez has been placed on administrative leave.

2. An Albuquerque man is behind bars accused of selling part of the Veteran Memorial. The five pairs of shoes went missing last month from the New Mexico Veterans Memorial near Gibson and Louisiana. Police say Francisco Monroy took the shoes and sold them at a recycling yard for $65. He was arrested when the recycling yard called the police.

3. Beautiful start to the day but it will be a bit breezy with winds out of the east at 20 mph but they should quickly subside.

4. A calendar depicting the lives of local children is for sale to help benefit other children in their community. It’s part of Valencia County through the Eyes of Our Children project. The children were instructed to get behind the camera and

5. Hundreds of balloons are set to launch for day three of the Balloon Fiesta. It is the second day that balloons will fill the sky in Albuquerque after fog grounded the majority of the balloons on day one.

