Numerous paid internships available in STEM field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Before you know it, summer will be here; so now is the time to apply for STEM internships that will lead to open doors of opportunity and real-life learning experiences.

Less than a generation ago, internships were considered an unpaid opportunity to learn and make connections.

Now, many employers are offering paid internships that create an unparalleled opportunity for growth.

Makenzie Gruenig got her start in creating videos of competitive robotics by being a member of a robotics team and working at our summer camps.

Her internship opportunities in media arts opened the door to her dream job working in Robotics Education.

At just 22 years old, she is working as a video editor and videographer creating commercials for VEX robotics that air on Disney.

She has filmed behind the scenes at BattleBots and is an entrepreneur as owner of Lemony Media.

