Nuclear Museum offers homeschool program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – School is back in session and if your child is homeschooled, the Nuclear Museum is offering themed hour-long programs.

The programs are both highly educational and fun for all. Parents are also encouraged to stay with their students if they so choose. We understand the dynamics of homeschool families; children ages 5-15 are welcome to register for most programs.

Students meet once weekly in September and twice per month in October, November, January, February, March and April. Online registration for monthly school programs is now open. For more information on the Nuclear Museum homeschool education programs, join our Homeschool Group on Facebook.

If you have questions about our homeschool programs, please contact David Gibson, Museum Educator, at 505-245-2137, extension 127, or dgibson@nuclearmuseum.org.