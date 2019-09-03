Nuclear Museum offers fun year-round homeschool programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have a homeschool student listen up.

The Nuclear Museum is offering programs specifically for homeschool students ages 5 to 15. The programs are hosted once weekly in September and twice per month in October, November, January, February, March and April.

Online registration for monthly school programs is now open. The enrollment is limited to approximately 30 students per class. Parents are also encouraged to stay with their students if they choose.

Program Dates and Times for September

September 9: Atomic Exploration from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

September 13: Atomic Exploration from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

September 16: Nano from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

September 20: Nano from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

September 23: A World of Micro from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

September 27: A World of Micro from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Click here to register for the Nuclear Museum’s homeschool programs.