November 13 Morning Rush: First public hearing held in President Trump impeachment probe

1.President Trump’s impeachment hearings are set to begin on Wednesday. House lawmakers are getting ready to conduct the first public hearings to determine whether President Trump abused his power by seeking political favors from a foreign power. Democrats pushing for the impeachment proceedings believe Trump pressured Ukraine’s president into investigating former vice president Joe Biden in exchange for military help from the United States. Top U.S. Diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor is one of two state department heads set to testify. The White House says President Trump plans to watch via television which is a first in history.

Full story: LIVE Impeachment hearings: Watch testimony while getting breakdown of process

2. A new FBI report states that in New Mexico, hate crimes in the state have quadrupled. The number of hate crimes reported between 2017 and 2018 jumped from seven to 28. Experts tell the Santa Fe New Mexican that although not all crimes are violent, the increase in incidents is still alarming. The FBI report found that 50% of the hate crimes targeted the black community with a continued increase in crimes against Hispanics.

Full story: FBI report: Hate crimes in New Mexico quadrupled in 2018

3. Today will be warmer across the entire state, sunny and dry. The next cold front will move in this evening, bringing cooler temps to the east side of the state on Thursday.

Full story: Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. Albuquerque police are still looking for a second suspect on the run and connected to the mugging of a well-known corn vendor. One suspect is now in custody. In August, Galen Koen was mugged while selling corn in Albuquerque for a local farm. Police say they tracked down one of the suspects after he left a grocery store bag and a receipt with an EBT card number at the scene.

Full story: Albuquerque Police tie suspect to robbery through EBT card use

5. The Albuquerque Museum is putting the finishing touches of the traveling exhibit showcasing the work of Jim Henson. Famous for creating Kermit the Frog and the Muppets, the Henson exhibit includes puppets, behind-the-scenes footage and more.

Full story: Anticipation builds for Jim Henson exhibit at Albuquerque Museum

Top Morning Stories