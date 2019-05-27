NMSP investigates weekend fatal roll-over accident in Chaves County

The New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred Saturday on US Highway 285 near Dexter. It was traveling north.

They are looking into why the driver, identified as 23-year-old Ethan Lilly, lost control of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Another person, a 25-year old male passenger in a 2006 Saturn, was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and officers say both were not wearing seatbelts.