NMDOH, city team up to help prevent suicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Suicide is the second leading cause of death for New Mexicans between the ages of 10 and 34. According to the New Mexico Department of Health, suicide deaths have been increasing in both New Mexico and the United States.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the City of Albuquerque and the New Mexico Department of Health are working together in an effort to shed light on this often taboo and stigmatized topic.

There will be two trainings that take place on September 20 at Holiday Park Community Center. The first one will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the second will start from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Crisis Resources