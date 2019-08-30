NMDOG’s Jina is Pet of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- If you’re looking to adopt a playful furry friend, you’re in luck as NMDOG’s founder Angela Stell brought along Jina who is the Pet of the Week.

Jina is a Malamute, weighing in at 125-pounds and is very playful. A very large cuddler, Jina is fond of squeaky toys, playing in the water, and car rides.

She would do well as an only dog, or in a home with an easy-going male dog. Any potential adopters must be physically strong enough to handle Jina when she gets excited and must also be strong-willed enough to take charge while also remaining gentle and diplomatic.

Adopters with experience handling Malamutes are preferred. Jina will require a fence of a minimum of 6-feet to keep her safe. Click here to fill out an adoption application.

Established in 2010, NMDOG is a nonprofit, volunteer-based rescue located in Albuquerque and serves the chained, abused, and abandoned dogs of New Mexico.

NMDOG is always searching for foster homes. To apply to become a foster, click here.

Angela is also asking the public to be on the lookout for Maggie, a 7-year-old spayed female German Shepherd mix who was separated from her family as they were traveling through New Mexico. Maggie is microchipped and has a bad rear leg and has not had her pain medication in a month. If you see Maggie or know of her location call 575-403-8580 or the Tucumcari PD at 575-461-2160.

Maggie is still missing!! ***$500 REWARD***for her safe return, no questions asked <3 Please SHARE far & wide!! Maggie…

Posted by NMDOG on Friday, August 30, 2019

