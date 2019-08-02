NMDOG’s Hashbrown hopes for a home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Give a fluffy friend a loving new home. NMDOG serves to protect New Mexico’s forgotten dogs.

Founder and director of NMDOG, Angela Stell brought in the adorable 3-year-old bull terrier mix named Hashbrown. Full of energy and just waiting for the right home, Hashbrown arrived at NMDOG due to a domestic violence situation.

Hashbrown absolutely loves his ball and will bring it back every time if thrown. He also loves to play in the water and enjoys kiddie pools.

Stell says that even though Hashbrown is not aggressive at all, he really shows no interest in playing with other dogs and would prefer to play with his ball as well as humans. A home with older children would be ideal for Hash as he loves to play and homes without small children are preferred.

Hashbrown would adore a nice yard where he would be able to run around and play. He is a very good boy with a heart of gold and even has some basic obedience training under his belt.

To fill out an adoption application from NMDOG, click here. Click here to view NMDOG’s adoptable pets.

NMDOG is a non-profit, all-volunteer, foster-based animal rescue that is headquartered out of Albuquerque and is currently in need of foster homes. To submit a foster application, click here.