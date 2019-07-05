NMDOG highlights Sayre as Pet of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Helping four-legged friends find forever homes is the mission of NMDOG who help rescue chained and abused dogs find loving homes.

Founder and director of NMDOG Angela Stell brought along one-year-old Sayre who is the Pet of the Week. Sayre arrived at NMDOG in May after he was picked up by Gallup Animal Control.

He was discovered dragging his tether and had suffered a severe injury to his right front leg. His condition was so severe, it was believed that Sayre either got caught in some sort of trap or was possibly struck.

NMDOG was able to secure a ride for Sayre at their vet clinic where it was determined that his leg needed to be amputated due to his extensive injuries.

Stell explains that missing a leg has never slowed Sayre down and that he is great with other dogs and loves to run and chase. Sayre is now recovered and has since been neutered as well.

He is incredibly sweet and loves kids. For more information on how you can adopt Sayre, click here.