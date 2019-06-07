NMDOG highlights Monet as Pet of the Week

Founder and director of NMDOG, Angela Stell brought in a sweet, 6-year-old black and tan Coonhound mix as the Pet of the Week. Monet is a very smart dog who was originally picked up by animal control after he was discovered running loose and dragging a thick heavy chain.

NMDOG picked up Monet from the shelter after no one came to claim him. Angela explains that as a former chained dog, Monet’s condition was deteriorating in the shelter as he was in a stressful and loud environment which caused him to be misunderstood.

Since attending a 7-week training class with NMDOG, Monet has become a social butterfly meeting new people and dogs in an environment that was able to help him rehabilitate off the chain. He is an incredibly smart dog and is eager to please.

Those at NMDOG say that Monet is very welcoming to easy going, and mellow female dogs. Monet would do best in a home with a gentle female dog or as the only dog in the home.

NMDOG will be at the Quality Mazda showroom Friday, June 1 at 1p.m. for a staff and customer meet and greet and Monet will featured as the June Quality Mazda Dog of the Month.

Click here to learn more about Monet and how to adopt him.