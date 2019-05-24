NMDOG highlights Gecko the Husky as Tail Wagger of the Week

Tail wagger of the week goes to a loving dog named Gecko who is a sweet boy and is eager to find his own family and home.

Founder and Director of NMDOG Angela Stell says Gecko was one of 14 Huskies that came from a hoarding situation in Sandoval County. A shy dog, Gecko has come a long way as he came to the organization with matted fur and covered in bugs.

Stell says Gecko would do best in a home that does well with shy dogs and that knows the Husky breed well. She also encourages all pet owners to be wary of flea and tick season. This time of the year, heartworm and flea and tick prevention is critical.

Heartworm disease is fatal if not treated and treatment is hard on animals as well.

NMDOG has a Spring Auction going on and is open for bids. A variety of jewelry, artwork, gift certificates and dog and cat items are available with all of the proceeds going directly to the dogs under the care of NMDOG.

Click here to learn more about the 2019 NMDOG Spring Auction.

Click here to view additional information about Gecko the Husky.