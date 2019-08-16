NMDOG highlights 5-month-old puppy Spencer as Pet of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- NMDOG Founder Angela Stell returns to the set with another loving dog in need of a home.

Spencer is a fun-loving, adventurous, and affectionate 5-month-old puppy in search of a forever family. Spencer came to NMDOG from Valencia County after he was turned into the shelter with an embedded collar.

Since his recovery, Spencer has started his vaccination series and monthly preventatives. NMDOG volunteers believe he is a lab mix and is expected to be around 50 to 60 pounds when fully grown.

Spencer does well with other dogs and is still young enough to learn about cats. He is incredibly smart and has started crate training, housetraining, and is learning to walk politely on his leash and harness.

Angela says Spencer would do well in just about any home or family environment. A family with a flexible work schedule or work at home parent would be ideal as an 8-hour workday is a long time for a puppy to be left alone or crated.

If you are interested in adopting Spencer, click this link and submit an adoption application.

NMDOG is in critical need of foster homes as the organization does not have a facility. The more money they spend onboarding means less money that is spent on medical bills, food, training, and additional equipment for the dogs.

NMDOG provides training and 24/7 on-call support to all foster families. If you are interested in becoming an NMDOG foster care provider, click here.

Spencer is the August Quality Mazda NMDOG of the month and will be making an appearance at the Quality Mazda of Albuquerque on Friday, August 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for a meet and greet.

NMDOG is an Albuquerque-based non-profit, volunteer foster-based rescue established in 2010.NMDOG strives to serve and protect New Mexico’s forgotten Dogs.