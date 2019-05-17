New Mexico Watercolor Society celebrates 50th anniversary, holds Spring Exhibition

The New Mexico Watercolor Society wants to make New Mexico known nationally for it’s water-colorists.

Since 1970 it has been working to elevate the stature of watercolor as an art medium.

From traditional landscape scenes to abstract paintings, more than 120 watercolor paintings by 94 artists are currently on exhibition at the Fine Arts Gallery in the EXPO Fairgrounds during the society’s Spring Exhibition 2019.

The Spring Exhibition will run through May 26th, Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a great opportunity for visitors to talk to members and consider joining the Society.

Beginning painters are welcome and encouraged to join.

It is also the society’s 50th anniversary as a non-profit community-oriented art organization. To celebrate, a Birthday Party will be held at the Fine Arts Gallery on May 19th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit The New Mexico Watercolor Society for more information.