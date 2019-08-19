New Mexico State Fair holds ‘Best Seat in the House’ contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s nothing better than having the best seat in the house at a show or a concert. This year the New Mexico State Fair and American Home will be giving away a “Best Seat in the House” pack for four people for each concert during the rodeo.

This year’s concert lineup and rodeos:

Aaron Watson & Xtreme Bulls on September 7, 2019.

Pepe Aguilar: Jaripeo Sin Fronteras Presented by Univision on September 8, 2019.

Wrangler Patriot Rodeo on September 10, 2019.

Mitchell Tenpenny with PRCA Rodeo on September 11, 2019.

Eli Young Band with PRCA Rodeo on September 12, 2019.

Clay Walker with PRCA Rodeo on September 13, 2019.

Smash Mouth with Spin Doctors and PRCA Rodeo on September 14, 2019.

Final PRCA Rodeo

