New Mexico Jazz Festival features world-renowned artists, local artists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Jazz Festival is back for its 14th year. The two-week destination event featuring world-renowned artists, NEA Jazz Masters and local artists performing at indoor and outdoor venues in both Albuquerque and Santa Fe, with affiliated events in Taos

The New Mexico Jazz Festival runs from July 11 to July 28.

The festival is a collaborative project of the Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque and The Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe, two of New Mexico’s premiere nonprofit arts organizations. Musically diverse and comprehensive in scope, the festival also features many partnerships with other organizations, including the City of Albuquerque, the New Mexico Jazz Workshop, the John Lewis Legacy Project, the National Hispanic Cultural Center and many others.

Some of the free events at this year’s festival include a concert on Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza featuring the rollicking Texas Roadhouse blues of Marcia Ball, plus the award-winning hONEyhoUSe and Leyla McCalla July 13.

Then on July 20 is the Route 66 Summerfest in Nob Hill featuring Horace Alexander Young’s tribute to Nat King Cole. The Albuquerque Jazz Orchestra will also perform.

