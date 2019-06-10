New members are welcome to join The New Mexico Women’s Chorus

The New Mexico Women’s chorus has been striving to promote strength, power, diversity, and beauty of the community through music. It has grown from six people in 1994 to about 50 members. People of any age, ability, orientation, and cultural background are welcome.

The Albuquerque base chorus travels from near and far to perform. Fall rehearsals typically start the last week of August every year. Spring rehearsals typically begin in the last week of January. The first four rehearsals of every season are open to visitors who want to sit in before joining the Chorus.

Members can look forward to producing memorable performances for our audience. Rehearsals are every Monday from 6:30 to 8:30. Dues are $50 each season. No one is turned away for lack of resources.

Go to New Mexico Women’s Chorus for more information.