Native Cinema Showcase featured at Santa Fe Indian Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Native Cinema showcase puts the best Native Cinema into the limelight. The 19th annual Native Cinema Showcase will be featured at Indian Market.

Native Cinema Showcase will screen more than 50 feature-length and short films representing 11 countries and nearly 40 Native Nations. Nearly 30 of the films this year were made by women, including the opening and closing films.

The opening film of the showcase is “Warrior Women: The life of Lakota Activist and Community Organizer Madonna Thunder Hawk.” The film will be shown on Tuesday, August 13 at 7 p.m. at the New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe.

The closing film, Vai, incorporates languages of Oceania as it follows the journey of one woman across eight Indigenous communities throughout the Pacific Islands will be shown on Sunday, August 18 between around 3 p.m.

