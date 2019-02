National Museum of Nuclear Science & History Hosting 'Science is Everywhere' Youth Camps Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host "Science is Everywhere" Spring Day Camp 2019 for children in grades Pre-K through 7th.

Experience the wonders of science in one-day sessions, March 11 - 15, 2019. Sessions include "Got Game?", "Survival Corps", "Grossology", "Robots are Everywhere" and many more!

