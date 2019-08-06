National Museum of Nuclear Science and History offers homeschool program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is excited to welcome homeschool students and families to the museum. This is all part of Homeschool September which offers programs specifically for homeschool students ages 5 to 15.

The program is hosted once weekly in September and twice per month in October, November, January, February, March and April.

Online registration for the monthly school program is open now. To register, click here.

If you have questions about our homeschool programs, please contact David Gibson, Museum Educator, at 505-245-2137, extension 127, or dgibson@nuclearmuseum.org.

For more information on our homeschool education programs, follow the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History’s Homeschool Facebook group.