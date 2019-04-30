National Day of Prayer event held in Albuquerque

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance that was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed a law designating the first Thursday in May as a national day of prayer. Albuquerque National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 2 at Civic Plaza.

Worship starts at 11:30 a.m. and the prayer starts at 12 p.m. The special guests will be Pastor Skip Heitzig, Pastor Brian Alarid, City Councilor Ken Sanchez, and Archbishop John Wester.

For more information, click here.