Watch a film among the airplanes during ‘Movie Under the Wings’ event

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History invites people to come out for ‘Movie Under the Wings,’ a great outdoor event at Heritage Park for the family featuring the movie “October Sky”.

The event will have family-friendly activities before the movie starts, with delicious food from local food trucks throughout the evening. The public will also be able to tour the museum exhibits at their own leisure.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, at Heritage Park. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie begins at dark. The event is included with museum admission.

Admission costs $10 for adults, $8 for youth, seniors and veterans, and $7 for active military (click here for out-of-state admission). This is a special, fundraising event that is not covered by museum membership or other passes.

June 22, 2019, after-hours admission may be purchased at the door on Saturday, June 22, or in advance. Click here for ticket information on ‘Movie Under the Wings’.