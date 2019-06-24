June 24th Morning Rush: Fatal bus crash involving members of New Mexico church group under investigation

1. The investigation continues into a deadly crash involving a bus carrying members of an Albuquerque church. Two people were killed, authorities say the driver was among those killed. Thirteen others are in the hospital, 10 of them are said to be children. Colorado authorities say the bus was heading south on I-25 when it went off the road near Pueblo, Colorado Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say the driver may have suffered a medical issue before the crash. The University of New Mexico’s Aquinas Newman Center posted to its Facebook page that the high school students were heading home after a weekend conference.

2. A double homicide suspect will be extradited back to Albuquerque soon. Jesus Cartagena, 20, is an El Paso jail facing two murder charges. Cartagena is accused of fatally stabbing Shanta Hanish and her mother Laura in their Nob Hill home Friday.

3. A nice start to the work week with afternoon highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

4. The senior athletes are heading back out for another day of the Senior Games, but they’re not the only ones winning. According to local businesses, out of town guests are spending money and owners are happy about that. The operators of Cafe Lush say their downtown business typically feels the rush of most conventions, but their serving more seniors and their families than expected. The city estimated the games would bring in more than $34-million. The games wrap up Tuesday, June 25.

5. The class of 1969 from Espanola High School is looking to the future, but not their own. As they approach their 50th high school reunion, they’re calling on fellow classmates to dog into their pocketbooks and help fund some scholarships for future Espanola High graduates. The class of 69’s next reunion is August 24. That’s when they will hold a silent auction to raise money for the scholarships.

