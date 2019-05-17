Modern Albuquerque wants to feature Historic Building in short film

A piece of Albuquerque history, the original Civic Auditorium may soon be featured in a short documentary with the help of a Crowdfunding campaign. Constructed back in 1956, it was the site of numerous concerts, boxing matches, and other community happenings. Then, 30 years later it was demolished. That’s why Modern Albuquerque wants to feature the old demolished auditorium.

Filmmakers hope to highlight the design and cultural impact of this lost mid-century landmark before it’s forgotten. The name of the documentary the team decided upon is ‘The Perfect Building,’ pulled from a Madison, Wisconsin newspaper. The tongue-in-cheek title also reflects the challenge of creating a single space that could do it all.

The campaign will be accepting donations for 40 days and if fully funded, the completed short film will be made available on the streaming service YouTube and copies donated to local institutions. September 2020 is its anticipated release.

Go to Modern Albuquerque LLC for more information.