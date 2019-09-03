Model airplanes take to the sky during ‘Roadrunner Scale Classic’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s an aerial display like no other. The Roadrunner Scale Classic will see all sorts of model airplanes hit the sky for the three-day event.

Pilots come from within New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, California and several other states. Scale models range from the early flying days of World War I military bi and tri-planes, early civilian planes, World War II era military and civilian planes and planes from then to now

The Roadrunner Scale Classic is September 5-8. Parking and admission is free for spectators. The Roadrunner Scale Classic starts at 8 a.m. each day and ends at 3 p.m.

There will also be Papa Murphy’s Pizza served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For $6 you’ll get two slices of Papa Murphy’s pizza, a cookie and drink.

