Milagro Boston Terrier Rescue seeks volunteers, donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since 2000, the Milagro Boston Terrier Rescue has been actively rescuing needy Boston Terriers, Pugs and other dogs.

They pride themselves on promoting humane treatment through rescue rehabilitation and education.

Each dog that comes into the rescue goes through a complete medical examination. If they are healthy, the average cost is $500 per dog which includes shots, spay or neutering, and microchipping. If there are health issues, eyes, organs, limbs that need extra care the cost can skyrocket.

The Milagro Boston Terrier Rescue depends on donations and volunteers to help provide excellent care, training, fostering and transportation of the dogs. They work with the shelters to take some of the cost, overflow burden and lower the euthanasia totals within their facilities.

Learn more about the Milagro Boston Terrier Rescue on their website.