MDC holds hiring event September 10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you ever wondered what a career working at the Metropolitan Detention Center is like, now’s your chance to find out. They will be holding a hiring fair on September 10.

The fair will be at the South Valley Multi-purpose Center near Bridge and Atrisco from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. MDC is looking to hire corrections officers, corrections techs, administrative positions and more.

MDC is looking for anyone who can problem-solve, has good communication skills and who wants to play a role in keeping their community safe. You don’t have to be physically-tough, we help you with the physical requirements, you simply have to be determined to succeed.

MDC also understands that you want a job right away and that interested people can’t wait two months for a job. That’s why once you complete the Bernalillo County HR process, you can start working at the facility immediately. The starting pay is $15.40 while you wait for the academy to start.

