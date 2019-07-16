MDC to hold hiring event, looking to fill positions in various departments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center will be holding a hiring event to try to fill multiple positions in various departments. Some of the positions included correctional officers, corrections techs, administrative positions, food and more.

Attendees can speak with MDC recruiters, who can share their first-hand experiences about serving in many different roles at the facility. On-site interviews will also be conducted.

Recruiters will also have information on MDC’s newest hiring incentive – the potential for new corrections officers to earn up to $2,000 in first-year bonuses. Bonuses will be awarded for completion of the 10-week cadet academy and after successful completion of the correctional officer’s probationary period.

For more information about this event or working at MDC, prospective applicants can contact a recruiter at (505) 839-8999, by email at mdcrecruiting@bernco.gov or visit MDC’s recruiting website mdcrecruiting.com.