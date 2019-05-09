May 9 Morning Rush: Albuquerque holds community meeting helping residents identify ‘drug houses’

1. Community members will meet with APD to learn how to identify drug houses and report them. Officers say with the amount of meth and heroin on the streets, they want to work with neighbors to stop drug dealers. The goal is for people to say something if they spot it and to call 242-COPS to report every incident so police can track the hot sports. They also suggest jotting down descriptions of cars seen leaving the suspected residence. The meeting takes place Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Saint Lutheran Church in the Heights.

2. The public is waiting to learn more from the Department of Health about the first possible case of measles in New Mexico. The patient is known to be in Sierra County and would be the state’s first case of the virus since 2014. Across the country, more than 760 cases have been reported as of last Thursday. That’s the most in the United States since 1994.

3. A mostly cloudy and cool start to the day with showers lingering in the Northern Mountains. Rin and snow showers will continue to favor the northern high terrain through the day Thursday with a few spot showers possible elsewhere.

4. A quick reminder for drivers as you head out the door. Beginning Thursday, bridge work on the I-25 southbound Gibson off-ramp will now shift to the eastbound lanes. The right hand lanes will also be closed. The closure is set to last until May 14.

5. Ahead of Sunday’s game, El Paso Locomotive is looking for competition on and off the field with New Mexico United. Recently, the Locomotive F.C. tweeted a photo of the team’s logo on garbage trucks and Mayor Tim Keller standing in front asking if these were the team buses. United and Keller fired back tweeting, “sorry what was that, I couldn’t hear you from all the way up here in first place”. The two teams will face off for the first time on Sunday in El Paso.

Top Morning Stories