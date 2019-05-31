May 31 Morning Rush: Video shows special education student get tased by New Mexico deputy

1. Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Department and Espanola Public Schools are under fire over video of a deputy tasing a special education student. The family of the 15-year-old student now has a lawyer and they say they’re considering suing. In the video, the teen is heard calling the deputy a derogatory name just before he is slammed onto the desk by the deputy. The teen’s injuries are unclear but the family’s lawyer say’s he is terrified.

Full story: Video shows New Mexico deputy tase special education student

2. An Albuquerque woman is facing an unusual DWI charge. Police say Lily Romero was driving one of the city’s new electric scooters while when was arrested for DWI. It’s the first DWI arrest involving the new scooters that hit the city last Thursday. Authorities say Romero was driving the scooter the wrong way, refusing to stop at an intersection when an officer tried to pull her over. The criminal complaint states the officer eventually had to cut the scooter off. Police say she blew a .20.

Full story: New Mexico woman arrested for DWI on electric scooter

3. Thunderstorms will once again fire up in the afternoon, favoring eastern New Mexico. Although there will be fewer storms Friday compared to what developed on Thursday, there’s potential for storms to turn strong to severe in eastern New Mexico.

Full story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. Stop bagging, start bragging. A new campaign is being run by local community members to bring positivity to Albuquerque. They’be built a website highlighting all of the good happening in the city and are sharing it with a Twitter account named @StartBragging. They hope to inspire locals to look at the good and not just the bad.

Full story: ‘Stop Bagging, Start Bragging’ focuses on good things Albuquerque has to offer

5. New Mexico United gets ready to take on the Colorado Rapids in the next round of the U.S. Open Cup. It’s the first time a New Mexico team in any sport is playing a major league professional team in a title game. The match is June 12th in Colorado.

Full story: NM United advances to play MLS team in U.S. Open Cup

Top Morning Stories