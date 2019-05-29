May 29 Morning Rush: Sunland Park orders cease-and-desist on private border wall

1. Work on a privately funded section of a border wall, on private property in southern New Mexico, is at a standstill. The mayor of Sunland Park says the city has sent the non-profit, “we build the wall” group, a cease and desist letter. The group put up a border barrier over memorial day weekend, and the mayor says they never had the proper permit to do so. Mayor Perea says the owner of the land did submit an application with the city of Sunland Park to build the wall, however, officials realized the paperwork was incomplete so the permit was never granted. According to the group, a crowdfunding campaign raised more than $20 million. A spokesperson for the group maintains that Sunland Park gave them the go-ahead to begin building.

2. The Otero County sheriff is asking the state to return state police Officers to the county. Those officers are part of the law enforcement surge sent to Albuquerque to help fight crime, especially along Central Avenue. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Sheriff David Black wants the state to reconsider the additional 50 state police officers. He says removing the officers along with the removal of the National Guard at the border could pose bigger problems for the area.

3. A mostly quiet start to the day with morning temps in the 30s, 40s and 50s across NM. Afternoon highs will warm into the 60s, 70s and 80s — comfortable, but well short of average for this time of year. Mostly to partly sunny skies will blanket the state with storms favored north and east

4. People looking for a new job will have the chance at the APS Job Fair Wednesday morning. The district hopes to resolve its teacher shortage. The fair kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Berna Facio Professional Complex.

5. The Albuquerque Isotopes are back at it Wednesday night, coming off a tough series loss. They’re hoping to change their luck with the Reno Aces.Tuesday night, the Isotopes had hoped to avoid a sweep by the Sacramento Rivercats. After giving up five runs, the Topes were swept by Sacramento seven to two. The Topes will now host a four game series against Reno, Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m.

Morning’s Top Stories