May 28 Morning Rush: Passengers killed in Uber crash to be remembered

1. A memorial will be held today to honor a couple killed while riding in an Uber. Police are now focusing their investigation on the driver of the Kia that crashed into them to see if they were drunk or speeding. Police say Robbie Gallegos and his girlfriend Kristina Martinez were in an Uber late Friday near Alameda. Officers say a man driving a Kia sedan crashed into them, killing both passengers and sending the Uber driver, Brian Cantrell to the hospital.

2. A scientist for Los Alamos National Lab is expected in court today. He’s accused of lying about being recruited by a state-run Chinese program. Officials say Turab Lookman allegedly lied when asked if he had been recruited to a program to work there. Officials say the China program had been established to recruit people with access to, and have the knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property. Lookman faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

3. A weak storm clipping the state will give us a slight cool down compared to yesterday and increase spot shower chances across the northern high terrain. Highs will be 5°-15° below average for this time of the year. Highs will be in the 50s, 60 & 70s–the southeast will get into the 80s. ABQ Metro will top out in the low 70s.

4. The National Weather Service will continue to assess storm damage, left behind by Sunday’s severe weather in Eastern New Mexico. Officials were out in force Monday. They say it is still too early to determine the actual strength of the two confirmed tornadoes. Residents in Roosevelt County still have a lot of cleaning up to do as massive hail and damaging winds also hit the area. No injuries were reported.

5. The city of Santa Fe is honoring local service members in a special way. It has become the first city in New Mexico to adopt the hometown heroes project. The project posts pictures of 20 honorees including active military, veterans, those killed in action, and POW’s along Cerrillos. Don Christy, a local veteran spearheaded this project.

Morning’s Top Stories