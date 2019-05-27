May 27 Morning Rush: Memorial Day ceremonies planned Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(KRQE) - 1. New Mexicans remember and honor fallen service men and women. On Monday, May 27, In Albuquerque, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and mayor Tim Keller will speak at the New Mexico Veterans' Memorial. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. and remarks will take place at 10 a.m. Rio Rancho is holding a ceremony at its Veteran's Memorial Park, at 11a.m. Monday. For the first time at the event, there will be military boots representing fallen service members. Speakers will include Rio Rancho Mayor Greggory D. Hull and various military personnel. There will also be a grand opening ceremony for the Gallup State Veterans Cemetery on Memorial at 1 p.m.

2. The clean-up effort begins Monday for people across New Mexico following Sunday's severe weather. Residents of Union County say they saw the spotter-confirmed tornado that touched down, while hail covered portions of Clayton. Cars were also lined up near T-or-C as dust made for hazardous driving conditions. Winds were also a problem in the the Metro. The Suport clocked wind speeds at more than 60 miles an hour. No injuries were reported.

3. A mostly quiet start to the day with morning temps in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky--clouds are thicker across the NW. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow chances to worry about other than a few spot showers/storms across the NW later today.

4. A dedicated New Mexico state police officer is in the fight of her life, for eight years Bobbie Jean Terrazas served in the military and the last eighteen as an officer with state police.

She was recently diagnosed with stage three invasive ductal carcinoma, a vicious form of breast cancer. Bobbie's family set up a go fund me page to help with medical expenses and bills.

5. The Isotopes are looking for a win today against Sacramento after suffering a loss to the Rivercats Sunday night. Sacramento eventually ran away with the win 16 to 8 in the final. The Memorial Day match-up between the Isotopes and the Rivercats is set for 1:35 p.m.

