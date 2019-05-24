May 24 Morning Rush: NMSP provide inside look at Albuquerque officer ‘surge’ operation

1. New Mexico State Police will continue helping Albuquerque Police crack down on crime. There are 50 state police officers working this surge. Police say they have made more than 5,000 contacts with people in the Albuquerque area, including 250 arrests. The officers arrived after the shooting death of UNM baseball player, Jackson Weller. Officials say patrol efforts are focusing on southwest and southeast Albuquerque, with a significant number of units along Central Avenue. Their presence hasn’t come without controversy, one week ago two officers were involved in police shootings on opposite sides of town.

Full Story: NM State Police gives inside look at Albuquerque officer ‘surge’ operation

2. The city of Albuquerque is fighting the reinstatement of an Albuquerque firefighter accused of stealing a co-worker’s underwear. The city is disputing the ruling that gave 11-year AFR veteran Mario Montoya his job back after his wife found the underwear in his truck. Montoya was fired for theft and sexual harassment but got his job back after arguing that he found the pair and kept them to help the female firefighter avoid embarrassment.

Full Story: Firefighter accused of stealing coworker’s underwear wants his job back

3. A mild to warm day ahead with afternoon highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s for most areas, those in far southeast NM can even expect the 90s! Winds will be a bit lighter Friday afternoon compared to what we fought earlier in the week,expect sustained winds to reach 10 to 15 mph in most areas.

Full Story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. A controversial bill having drivers pick up the costs in the clean-up of crashes is revised and will eliminate some crashes. According to the Albuquerque Journal, the new version would allow AFR to bill for the use of hazardous material only when fees top $1,500. Drivers will not be billed if heavy equipment is used to extricate people. The ordinance requires city council approval.

Full Story: Revisions made to proposed Albuquerque crash response legislation

5. A black-tie affair for the Albuquerque Zoo, as the animal kingdom’s best-dressed birds finally settle into their “penguin chill” exhibit. Biopark officials were hoping to have them on display by the end of spring, but now they’re shooting for early July giving them time to acclimate to their new environment.

Full Story: Penguins arrive at BioPark Zoo ahead of new exhibit opening

Top Morning Stories